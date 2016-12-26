Stripes Okinawa.

Home

January 01, 2017
Editor’s Note: Laurel Anne Powell from Yokosuka gives her views on taking advantage of life overseas. Laurel Anne, thanks for sharing! We hope your words motivate others who have...
The tradition of New Year’s resolution … breaking

News
December 26, 2016
As an old Japanese saying goes, “The whole year’s plans are made on New Year’s Day.” That’s because many Japanese make New Year’s resolutions on the first day of the year, just...
In the U.S. or Japan, it’s the most wonderful time of year

News
December 28, 2016
As many tourist spots in Japan begin to beam with holiday lights, we prepare once again for the year to begin anew.
Photo by Shoji Kudaka

Something SUPER about these markets on Okinawa

News
January 01, 2017
“I usually go on base, but sometimes I come here to buy fruits and vegetables,” said Laura Torres, a military spouse and a native of North Carolina, as she and her kids checked...
