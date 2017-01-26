Stripes Okinawa.

Home

Donald Trump's inauguration brings anti-base activists in Okinawa, Japan, a glimmer of hope for changes to U.S. policy that could possibly halt base construction plans decades in the making. JESSICA BIDWELL/STARS AND STRIPES
From Stripes.com

Okinawans hopeful Trump administration will bring positive changes

News
January 27, 2017
CAMP FOSTER, Okinawa — Okinawa’s governor plans to travel to Washington to lobby the new White House administration against relocation plans for a U.S. air base within the...
More from News

Read these poems about Black History

News
January 26, 2017
Editor’s Note: February is Black History Month. Here are some poems from military spouse Latorial Faison. Read more about Latorial in a spotlight section below her poems.What is...
More from News
From Stripes.com

10 Kadena basketball players suspended for breaking rules

Education
January 26, 2017
CAMP FOSTER, Okinawa – The removal of 10 varsity players from Kadena High School’s basketball teams due to unspecified code-of-conduct violations during a recent off-island visit...
More from Education
Cpl. Matthew A. Long checks connecting rods for the crank shaft of a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle, Nov. 8, 2016, at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan. Marines took apart, cleaned, and assembled an engine of a HMMWV. Long, a Moultrie, Georgia native, is an automotive maintenance technician with 3rd Marine Logistics Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nathaniel Cray / Released)
From Stripes.com

Okinawa Marine devises way to immediately treat battlefield injuries

News
January 27, 2017
CAMP FOSTER, Okinawa — Cpl. Matthew Long took an unusual path to developing lifesaving medical equipment for fellow Marines. His journey started in Okinawa fixing engines as a...
More from News

Today's Popular Content

NewsOn eve of 100th birthday, 'old sailor' Vasey is determined t
NewsDuterte asks US not to store weapons in Philippine camps
NewsMany US veterans angry that executive order keeps Iraqi interpreters o
NewsTrump gives no sign of backing down from US entry ban affecting 7 coun
Base InfoHey! Get off base and check out these festivities on Okinawa!
Base InfoSee what's happening on your base!
NewsPhilippines: US to start building facilities in selected military camp
Stripes ePaper

Stripes Okinawa Epaper

Get your
digital copy of
this week’s
Stripes Okinawa.

Special Publications

See our
Special
Publications.

Exclusive news from

Trump travel ban sows chaos at airports, outrage at protests

Read on Stripes.com

Survivor of WWII secret escape from Nazis dies in Oregon

Read on Stripes.com

Many US veterans angry that executive order keeps Iraqi interpreters out

Read on Stripes.com

Giuliani: Trump asked for a 'Muslim ban,' and ordered a commission to do it 'legally'

Read on Stripes.com

White House: Immigration order 'small price' for safety

Read on Stripes.com

Tourists to see more Western toilets in Japan

Read on Stripes.com
Read the latest U.S. military news at Stripes.com