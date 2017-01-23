Stripes Okinawa.

Home

10 Kadena basketball players suspended for breaking rules

Education
January 26, 2017
CAMP FOSTER, Okinawa – The removal of 10 varsity players from Kadena High School’s basketball teams due to unspecified code-of-conduct violations during a recent off-island visit...
Read these poems about Black History

News
January 26, 2017
Editor’s Note: February is Black History Month. Here are some poems from military spouse Latorial Faison. Read more about Latorial in a spotlight section below her poems.What is...
C-1 Chatan Gourmet Battle comes back Feb. 4 & 5

Travel
January 23, 2017
Come Feb. 4-5, C-1 Chatan Gourmet Battle makes a return for its 7th installment. Less than 10 minutes from Camp Foster and Kadena Air Base, the food challenge will take place...
Car show to stop at Chura Beach Jan. 28 & 29

Travel
January 23, 2017
After last week’s Classic Car Rally through Okinawa, this weekend things will slow down at bit as the Okinawa Customcar Show is held once again.
