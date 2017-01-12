Stripes Okinawa.

Home
January 13, 2017
Maj. Gen. Tomofusa Harada, the commanding general for the 15th brigade, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, awarded Mr. John Peters Japan's Defense Cooperation Award- Class Jan. 6...
January 13, 2017
Now is the perfect time for Americans on the island to experience the Japanese custom of cherry blossom viewing.
January 12, 2017
Most foreigners believe that all public baths are onsen. But that’s not true. There is another type of public bath, sento, that also offers you opportunities to take a good soak.
January 16, 2017
The closure of the department store Okinawa Mitsukoshi in September 2014 was sad news to me, as it summed up the changes in the island’s shopping scene.
