Stripes Okinawa.

Maj. Gen. Tomofusa Harada, right center, and Mr. John Peters, left center, pose for a photo with members of Marine Corps Installations Pacific range control and members of the Japan Ground Self Defense Force aboard JGSDF Camp Naha, Okinawa, Japan. Peters was awarded the Japan's Defense Cooperation Award-Third Class. Harada is the commanding general for the JGSDF’s 15th Brigade. Peters served as the range control liaison officer to the JGSDF for MCIPAC- Marine Corps Base Camp Butler.

US Civilian awarded Japan’s highest foreign national award

January 13, 2017
Maj. Gen. Tomofusa Harada, the commanding general for the 15th brigade, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, awarded Mr. John Peters Japan's Defense Cooperation Award- Class Jan. 6...
Chery Blossom - Yaeyama

Cherry blossoms herald arrival of spring

January 13, 2017
Now is the perfect time for Americans on the island to experience the Japanese custom of cherry blossom viewing.
Photo courtesy of Tokyo Sento Association

Enjoy a soak at a Sento on Okinawa

January 12, 2017
Most foreigners believe that all public baths are onsen. But that’s not true. There is another type of public bath, sento, that also offers you opportunities to take a good soak.
Photos by Shoji Kudaka

Ryubo: The last depachika on Okinawa

January 16, 2017
The closure of the department store Okinawa Mitsukoshi in September 2014 was sad news to me, as it summed up the changes in the island’s shopping scene.
