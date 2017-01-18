Stripes Okinawa.

Home

Derrick with his wife. (Courtesy photo)

From the heart: Retired sailor’s book of poetry published

News
January 18, 2017
In July, we ran a couple of poems by retired Navy Hospital Corpsman Derrick Graham. Since then, Graham published his first book, “Heartfelt Moments,” which is filled with a...
World heritage sites on Okinawa

Travel
January 21, 2017
World of “Ryukyu” Led by nine World Heritage Sites Okinawa was formerly called the “Ryukyu Kingdom” from the 14th to 16th century.
The bloody truth?: In Japan, many believe your blood determines your personality

News
January 20, 2017
While stationed in Japan or Okinawa, you may have had what seemed like an odd question presented to you by a stranger at some point.“What is your blood type?”
Marines assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, hike to range 101 during Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 2-17, aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., Jan. 10, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aaron S. Patterson/Released)

Deceased Okinawa Marine identified in Twenty-nine Palms training accident

News
January 19, 2017
MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BUTLER, Okinawa, Japan – One Marine was pronounced deceased by medical authorities at Bush Naval Hospital, Twentynine Palms, California, and another Marine...
