Stripes Okinawa.

20 years, 2 men & 3 ceremonies on Okinawa

January 06, 2017
Been there. Done that.For Master Sgt. Thundercloud Hirajeta, this ceremony was not unlike the previous ones he had taken part in.Spread 20 years apart, Hirajeta was once again...
Winter strawberry picking tours offered on Okinawa

Travel
January 05, 2017
Though there is a chill in the air and snow on the ground in many areas, picking strawberries – from the Kanto Plain to Okinawa Island – is a popular activity this time of year in...
Enduring the pain: Take fitness to new level

News
January 06, 2017
This article serves a dual purpose.  First, it is designed to motivate each of you to set a goal for 2017 that will take your fitness to a new level.  If I’m successful with...
Hey! Get off base and check out these festivities on Okinawa!

Base Info
January 03, 2017
Editor's note: There's some great events coming up , so get off base and check them out! (This was updated December 28)
