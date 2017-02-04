Stripes Okinawa.

Home

Not far from Camp Foster, Okinawa, there's a 10,000-square-meter piece of land filled with nearly 400,000 sunflowers. JESSICA BIDWELL/STARS AND STRIPES
Sunflowers await at festival on Okinawa through Feb. 5

February 03, 2017
Folks on Okinawa don’t have to wait until spring to enjoy colorful blossoms.
Rina Shimabukuro is seen in an image from a Fuji Television broadcast. Kenneth Franklin Gadson, a former Marine working as a civilian at Kaden Air Base, Okinawa, has been charged with murder and rape resulting in death in the slaying of the 20-year-old local woman. SCREENSHOT FROM FUJI TV
Okinawa base worker to admit rape, but not intentional murder

February 01, 2017
CAMP FOSTER, Okinawa — A former U.S.
U.S. Air Force Airmen from Kadena Air Base, Japan, walk down a beach slope Jan. 12, 2017, at Iwo Jima. Airmen explored the island as part of a professional military education experience to learn about the history of the island. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lynette M. Rolen/Released)

My Iwo Jima Experience

February 04, 2017
KADENA AIR BASE, Japan -- Long before I stepped onto the KC-135 Stratotanker, I couldn’t contain my anticipation and excitement. I kept thinking about how great and rare of an...
Some Marines on Okinawa recently released a video of themselves performing choreographed dance moves to "Koi," the closing theme song of a popular Japanese television show. SCREENSHOT FROM TWITTER
Okinawa Marines' 'Koi' dance video wins praise on Twitter

February 01, 2017
A group of Okinawa-based Marines is gaining praise on Twitter after releasing a video performing choreographed dance moves to “Koi,” the closing theme song of a popular Japanese...
